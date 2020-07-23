Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shiloh General Quarters [Image 4 of 14]

    USS Shiloh General Quarters

    SEA OF JAPAN

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    200723-N-JL568-1216 WATERS EAST OF JAPAN (July 23, 2020) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Alexis Barker, from Calif., left, uses a syringe on Senior Chief Hospital Corpsmen Juan Munoz, from New York, right, during a general quarters training exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 22:55
    Photo ID: 6284356
    VIRIN: 200723-N-JL568-1216
    Resolution: 4366x3119
    Size: 691.75 KB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Shiloh General Quarters [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

