200723-N-JL568-1004 WATERS EAST OF JAPAN (July 23, 2020) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas DuBose, from Louisville, Ky., communicates with the bridge during a general quarters training exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 22:55
|Photo ID:
|6284342
|VIRIN:
|200723-N-JL568-1004
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|671.46 KB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Shiloh General Quarters [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT