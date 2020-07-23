USS Shiloh General Quarters

200723-N-JL568-1004 WATERS EAST OF JAPAN (July 23, 2020) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas DuBose, from Louisville, Ky., communicates with the bridge during a general quarters training exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

