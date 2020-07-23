USS Shiloh General Quarters

200723-N-JL568-1248 WATERS EAST OF JAPAN (July 23, 2020) Hospital Corpsmen 3rd Class Julio Trujillo, from Orlando, middle, instructs Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Alexis Barker, from Calif., left, on how to properly insert a syringe on Senior Chief Hospital Corpsmen Juan Munoz, from New York, during a general quarters training exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0