    Andrews nabs SGE of the year for region [Image 11 of 13]

    Andrews nabs SGE of the year for region

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Jack Adamyk 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Reah Andrews, S-4 Logistics, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow is the SGE of Region IX for the Voluntary Protection Programs Participant Association.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 19:06
    Photo ID: 6284217
    VIRIN: 200723-A-JT686-541
    Resolution: 1681x2101
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

