Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Marine Corps Relief Society's Thrift Store opens aboard MCLB Barstow [Image 13 of 13]

    Navy Marine Corps Relief Society's Thrift Store opens aboard MCLB Barstow

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Laurie Pearson 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Ruth Clemans, thrift store lead, tallies and rings up a purchase for Elise "Lam" Yuen, commissary store clerk, at the newly reopened Navy Marine Corps Relief Society's Thrift Store, now located at Building 204 aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif. July 21. Yuen was pleased to find an espresso machine in perfect working order and slippers to fit his feet. The thrift store was moved from warehouse 3 to building 204 over the last two months, then Clemans, along with volunteers Beth Graham and Sgt. Ana Santiago spent countless hours building creative displays and even interactive challenges such as a Do It Yourself - Before and After Station where people can show off their efforts at breathing new life into used items.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 19:06
    Photo ID: 6284219
    VIRIN: 200721-M-DU308-009
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Marine Corps Relief Society's Thrift Store opens aboard MCLB Barstow [Image 13 of 13], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Customers find fresh fruits, vegetables
    Marine Corps Marathon goes virtual
    Horse Marine takes NCO of the Quarter
    PPB's new structure ready for artisans
    PPB's new structure ready for artisans
    PPB's new structure ready for artisans
    PPB's new structure ready for artisans
    RailOps transports divested tanks and other heavy equipment from USMC to Army
    RailOps transports divested tanks and other heavy equipment from USMC to Army
    RailOps transports divested tanks and other heavy equipment from USMC to Army
    Andrews nabs SGE of the year for region
    Navy Marine Corps Relief Society's Thrift Store opens aboard MCLB Barstow
    Navy Marine Corps Relief Society's Thrift Store opens aboard MCLB Barstow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #NMCRSOpens #MCLBBarstow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT