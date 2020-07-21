Ruth Clemans, thrift store lead, tallies and rings up a purchase for Elise "Lam" Yuen, commissary store clerk, at the newly reopened Navy Marine Corps Relief Society's Thrift Store, now located at Building 204 aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif. July 21. Yuen was pleased to find an espresso machine in perfect working order and slippers to fit his feet. The thrift store was moved from warehouse 3 to building 204 over the last two months, then Clemans, along with volunteers Beth Graham and Sgt. Ana Santiago spent countless hours building creative displays and even interactive challenges such as a Do It Yourself - Before and After Station where people can show off their efforts at breathing new life into used items.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 19:06 Photo ID: 6284219 VIRIN: 200721-M-DU308-009 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 6.33 MB Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Marine Corps Relief Society's Thrift Store opens aboard MCLB Barstow [Image 13 of 13], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.