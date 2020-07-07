Private First Class Josue Valazquez Diaz, logistics embarcation, 1st Marine Division, measures tracks to ensure proper loading of the M1A1 “Abrams” tank on rail cars aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, July 7.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 19:06
|Photo ID:
|6284216
|VIRIN:
|200707-M-JT686-0005
|Resolution:
|2341x3511
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RailOps transports divested tanks and other heavy equipment from USMC to Army [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Jack Adamyk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
