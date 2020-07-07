Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RailOps transports divested tanks and other heavy equipment from USMC to Army [Image 10 of 13]

    RailOps transports divested tanks and other heavy equipment from USMC to Army

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Jack Adamyk 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Private First Class Josue Valazquez Diaz, logistics embarcation, 1st Marine Division, measures tracks to ensure proper loading of the M1A1 “Abrams” tank on rail cars aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, July 7.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 19:06
