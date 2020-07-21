Navy Marine Corps Relief Society's Thrift Store opens aboard MCLB Barstow

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Laurie Pearson 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Ruth Clemans, thrift store lead, rings up a purchase for Mercy Jauss, commissary store secretary, one of the very first customers at the newly reopened Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Thrift Store, now located at building 204 aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., July 21. The thrift store closed briefly in order to relocate to a more spacious facility where Clemans, along with volunteers Beth Graham and Sgt. Ana Santiago worked for hours to create uniquely themed rooms and displays for shoppers to enjoy. Their hours will now be Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month, 1 - 4 p.m.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

