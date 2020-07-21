Concrete placement builds momentum with monolithic effort

Shimmick construction workers prepare the riverbed inside a coffer dam July 21, 2020 in preparation to place more concrete for a monolith. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is constructing a new navigation lock as part of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project at the Tennessee Valley Authority project on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

