A Shimmick construction worker prepares steel forms July 21, 2020 in preparation to place more concrete for a monolith. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is constructing a new navigation lock as part of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project at the Tennessee Valley Authority project on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 16:44
|Photo ID:
|6284087
|VIRIN:
|200721-A-EO110-1004
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|18.45 MB
|Location:
|CHATTANOOGA, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Concrete placement builds momentum with monolithic effort [Image 7 of 7], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Monolithic effort to construct lock chamber heats up
LEAVE A COMMENT