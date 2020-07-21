Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Concrete placement builds momentum with monolithic effort

    CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Corps construction representatives oversee Shimmick contractors preparing to drill holes July 21, 2020 to install reinforcing steel in preparation to place more concrete for a monolith. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is constructing a new navigation lock as part of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project at the Tennessee Valley Authority project on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Concrete placement builds momentum with monolithic effort [Image 7 of 7], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Monolithic effort to construct lock chamber heats up

