Humans of Scott - Capt. Morgan Bielecki

Capt. Morgan Bielecki, Air Mobility Command Inspector General executive officer, Staff Sgt. Taylor Ray, 375th Force Support Squadron installation personnel readiness NCO in charge, Master Sgt. Scott Ray, 375th Contracting Squadron construction flight NCO in charge, and their son, Liam Ray, pose for a photo after Staff Sgt. Ray’s re-enlistment, July 17, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. Bielecki was one of the many Airmen who helped save Liam’s life when he needed to be flown from Guam to Seattle for open heart surgery at just a few days old. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

