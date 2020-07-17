Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humans of Scott - Capt. Morgan Bielecki [Image 6 of 6]

    Humans of Scott - Capt. Morgan Bielecki

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Morgan Bielecki, Air Mobility Command Inspector General executive officer, Staff Sgt. Taylor Ray, 375th Force Support Squadron installation personnel readiness NCO in charge, Master Sgt. Scott Ray, 375th Contracting Squadron construction flight NCO in charge, and their son, Liam Ray, pose for a photo after Staff Sgt. Ray’s re-enlistment, July 17, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. Bielecki was one of the many Airmen who helped save Liam’s life when he needed to be flown from Guam to Seattle for open heart surgery at just a few days old. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humans of Scott - Capt. Morgan Bielecki [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

