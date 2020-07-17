Capt. Morgan Bielecki, Air Mobility Command Inspector General executive officer, reads the oath of enlistment to Staff Sgt. Taylor Ray, 375th Force Support Squadron installation personnel readiness NCO in charge, July 17, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. Bielecki saved Ray’s son life when he was a newborn. When Ray found out they were now stationed together, she didn’t hesitate to ask Bielecki to re-enlist her. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 16:22
|Photo ID:
|6284019
|VIRIN:
|200717-F-HE813-1008
|Resolution:
|3991x3891
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Humans of Scott - Capt. Morgan Bielecki [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT