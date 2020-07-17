Liam Ray poses for a photo with his dad’s cover, July 17, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. Ray was born with a heart condition and had to be transferred from Guam to Seattle for open heart surgery when he was a few days old. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 16:22 Photo ID: 6284021 VIRIN: 200717-F-HE813-1023 Resolution: 2735x3153 Size: 692.08 KB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Humans of Scott - Capt. Morgan Bielecki [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.