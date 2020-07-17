Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Humans of Scott - Capt. Morgan Bielecki [Image 5 of 6]

    Humans of Scott - Capt. Morgan Bielecki

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Liam Ray poses for a photo with his dad’s cover, July 17, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. Ray was born with a heart condition and had to be transferred from Guam to Seattle for open heart surgery when he was a few days old. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 16:22
    Photo ID: 6284021
    VIRIN: 200717-F-HE813-1023
    Resolution: 2735x3153
    Size: 692.08 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humans of Scott - Capt. Morgan Bielecki [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    #HumansofScott - Capt. Bielecki
    Humans of Scott - Capt. Morgan Bielecki
    Humans of Scott - Capt. Morgan Bielecki
    Humans of Scott - Capt. Morgan Bielecki
    Humans of Scott - Capt. Morgan Bielecki
    Humans of Scott - Capt. Morgan Bielecki

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Social Media
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    Scott Air Force Base
    Humans of Scott

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT