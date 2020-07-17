Humans of Scott - Capt. Morgan Bielecki

Staff Sgt. Taylor Ray, 375th Force Support Squadron installation personnel readiness NCO in charge, helps her son, Liam, give Capt. Morgan Bielecki, Air Mobility Command Inspector General executive officer, a hug after Ray’s re-enlistment ceremony, July 17, 2020, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. Bielecki helped save Liam’s life when he was a few days old. Ray said Liam may not understand now why this is such a big deal, but someday he will. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Savage)

