U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael J. Lutton 20th Air Force commander, speaks with an Airman at the 377th Medical Group on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 22, 2020. Lutton toured the facilities of the 377th Medical Group and learned about the COVID-19 procedures implemented in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 13:02
|Photo ID:
|6283593
|VIRIN:
|200722-F-MQ455-1136
|Resolution:
|4341x2442
|Size:
|600.96 KB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200722-F-MQ455-1136 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT