U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael J. Lutton 20th Air Force commander, speaks with an Airman at the 377th Medical Group on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 22, 2020. Lutton toured the facilities of the 377th Medical Group and learned about the COVID-19 procedures implemented in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 13:02 Photo ID: 6283593 VIRIN: 200722-F-MQ455-1136 Resolution: 4341x2442 Size: 600.96 KB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200722-F-MQ455-1136 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.