200721-F-MQ455-1003

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael J. Lutton 20th Air Force commander, arrived at the 377th Air Base Wing Headquarters on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 21, 2020. Lutton is responsible for four wings, to include the 377th Air Base Wing on Kirtland. Lutton met with Airmen and various mission partners to learn about their daily national security contributions during a multi-day visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

