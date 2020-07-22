Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael J. Lutton 20th Air Force commander, greets Airmen at the 377th Medical Group on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 22, 2020. Lutton visited several units during a multi-day visit where he learned about missions and capabilities Airmen perform daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 13:02
    VIRIN: 200722-F-MQ455-1081
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
