200722-F-MQ455-1044

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael J. Lutton 20th Air Force commander, is briefed at the Sandia National Labs Micro-Grid Demonstration Facility on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 22, 2020. Lutton learned about Team Kirtland’s various mission partners and their impact on Air Force readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

