U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Tina rests after a demonstration hosted by the 52nd Security Forces Squadron MWD handlers at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 22, 2020. MWD handlers go through extensive training with their canines to ensure the base’s safety from intruders, explosive devices, weapons, and drugs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)
|07.22.2020
|07.23.2020 07:46
|6283203
|200722-F-VG991-1122
|1295x1438
|343.44 KB
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|2
|0
|0
This work, MWD handlers demonstrate for Spangdahlem AB families [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
