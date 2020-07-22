U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Axel rests by children after training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 22, 2020. Axel performed a variety of different intruder exercises during the demonstration hosted by the 52nd Security Forces Squadron MWD handlers for Spangdahlem AB families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 07:46
|Photo ID:
|6283202
|VIRIN:
|200722-F-VG991-1112
|Resolution:
|3731x3016
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
This work, MWD handlers demonstrate for Spangdahlem AB families [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
