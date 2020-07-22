Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWD handlers demonstrate for Spangdahlem AB families [Image 4 of 5]

    MWD handlers demonstrate for Spangdahlem AB families

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Axel rests by children after training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 22, 2020. Axel performed a variety of different intruder exercises during the demonstration hosted by the 52nd Security Forces Squadron MWD handlers for Spangdahlem AB families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD handlers demonstrate for Spangdahlem AB families [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

