U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erik Barrera, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Axel, an MWD, conduct an intruder exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 22, 2020. The 52nd SFS MWD handlers performed a demonstration for Spangdahlem AB families and their children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 07:46 Photo ID: 6283199 VIRIN: 200722-F-VG991-1037 Resolution: 2716x2051 Size: 1.23 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWD handlers demonstrate for Spangdahlem AB families [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.