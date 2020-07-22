U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dontae Stamps, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Axel, an MWD, interact with children and families at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 22, 2020. Stamps answered any questions Spangdahlem AB families had about handling an MWD and their training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 07:46 Photo ID: 6283201 VIRIN: 200722-F-VG991-1105 Resolution: 3560x2969 Size: 2.81 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWD handlers demonstrate for Spangdahlem AB families [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.