MUTSU BAY (July 22, 2020) – Sailors aboard mine countermeasures ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9) lower the mine neutralization vehicle (MNV) into the water to acquire a visual identification of a mine-like object during Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020. MIWEX 2JA is an annual bilateral exercise held between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) to strengthen interoperability and increase proficiencies in mine countermeasure operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman 1st Class Joseph Donaldson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 19:22 Photo ID: 6282734 VIRIN: 200722-N-UE100-1004 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 169.03 KB Location: MUTSU BAY, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mine neutralization vehicle is lowered into the water [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Caleb Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.