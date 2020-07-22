Mine neutralization vehicle is lowered into the water

MUTSU BAY (July 22, 2020) – Sailors aboard mine countermeasures ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9) lower the mine neutralization vehicle (MNV) into the water to acquire a visual identification of a mine-like object during Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020. MIWEX 2JA is an annual bilateral exercise held between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) to strengthen interoperability and increase proficiencies in mine countermeasure operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman 1st Class Joseph Donaldson)
