MUTSU BAY (July 21, 2020) – Mineman 3rd Class Jonathan Swavel from Boardman, Ohio, energizes the umbilical cable handling system (UCHS) for the mine neutralization vehicle (MNV) aboard mine countermeasures ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9) during Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020. MIWEX 2JA is an annual bilateral exercise held between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) to strengthen interoperability and increase proficiencies in mine countermeasure operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 19:14 Photo ID: 6282707 VIRIN: 200721-N-UE100-1020 Resolution: 2304x1536 Size: 405.78 KB Location: MUTSU BAY, JP Hometown: BOARDMAN, OH, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor energizes umbilical cable handling system (UCHS) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Caleb Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.