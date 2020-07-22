Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mine neutralization vehicle is lowered into the water [Image 5 of 7]

    Mine neutralization vehicle is lowered into the water

    MUTSU BAY, JAPAN

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Strong 

    USS PIONEER (MCM 9)

    MUTSU BAY (July 22, 2020) – Sailors aboard mine countermeasures ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9) lower the mine neutralization vehicle (MNV) into the water to acquire a visual identification of a mine-like object during Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020. MIWEX 2JA is an annual bilateral exercise held between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) to strengthen interoperability and increase proficiencies in mine countermeasure operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong)

    TAGS

    Minesweeper
    U.S. Navy
    MNV
    USS Pioneer (MCM 9)
    mine neutralization vehicle
    Mine hunting
    Avenger-class

