    Sailor energizes umbilical cable handling system (UCHS) [Image 3 of 7]

    Sailor energizes umbilical cable handling system (UCHS)

    MUTSU BAY, JAPAN

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Strong 

    USS PIONEER (MCM 9)

    MUTSU BAY (July 21, 2020) – Mineman 3rd Class Jonathan Swavel from Boardman, Ohio, energizes the umbilical cable handling system (UCHS) for the mine neutralization vehicle (MNV) aboard mine countermeasures ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9) during Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020. MIWEX 2JA is an annual bilateral exercise held between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) to strengthen interoperability and increase proficiencies in mine countermeasure operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 19:15
    Photo ID: 6282708
    VIRIN: 200721-N-UE100-1028
    Resolution: 2304x1536
    Size: 592.07 KB
    Location: MUTSU BAY, JP
    Hometown: BOARDMAN, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor energizes umbilical cable handling system (UCHS) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Caleb Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor energizes umbilical cable handling system
    Sailor energizes umbilical cable handling system (UCHS)
    Sailor energizes umbilical cable handling system (UCHS)
    Mine neutralization vehicle is lowered into the water
    Mine neutralization vehicle is lowered into the water
    Mine neutralization vehicle is lowered into the water
    Mine neutralization vehicle is lowered into the water

    TAGS

    Minesweeper
    U.S. Navy
    USS Pioneer (MCM 9)
    Mine hunting
    Avenger-class

