31st CES conducts EOD training

An Airman with the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron prepares to set off a block of C4 for training purposes at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 15, 2020. EOD Airmen are often assigned to some of the most dangerous missions and perform tactically harrowing and technically demanding tasks in diverse environments worldwide. EOD Airmen also train monthly to ensure proper training requirements are met. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

