Senior Airman Tron Le, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician prepares a block of C4 for training purposes at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 15, 2020. EOD members are the specialists who serve as the Air Force’s bomb squad and are trained to detect, disarm, detonate and dispose of explosive threats all over the world. EOD Airmen apply learned techniques and special procedures to lessen or totally remove the hazards created by the presence of unexploded ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 08:58 Photo ID: 6281915 VIRIN: 200715-F-HQ196-1025 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 9.51 MB Location: PORDENONE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st CES conducts EOD training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.