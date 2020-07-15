Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st CES conducts EOD training [Image 1 of 4]

    31st CES conducts EOD training

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Tron Le, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician prepares a block of C4 for training purposes at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 15, 2020. EOD members are the specialists who serve as the Air Force’s bomb squad and are trained to detect, disarm, detonate and dispose of explosive threats all over the world. EOD Airmen apply learned techniques and special procedures to lessen or totally remove the hazards created by the presence of unexploded ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 08:58
    Photo ID: 6281915
    VIRIN: 200715-F-HQ196-1025
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 9.51 MB
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st CES conducts EOD training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAF
    EOD
    31FW
    31CES

