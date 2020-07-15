31st CES conducts EOD training

A spool of detonation cord sits on the ground during explosive ordnance disposal training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 15, 2020. EOD technicians used the detonation cord to safely set off a block of C4 during a monthly training. EOD detects, identifies, recovers, disarms and disposes of unsafe explosives and ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

