A spool of detonation cord sits on the ground during explosive ordnance disposal training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 15, 2020. EOD technicians used the detonation cord to safely set off a block of C4 during a monthly training. EOD detects, identifies, recovers, disarms and disposes of unsafe explosives and ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 08:58
|Photo ID:
|6281916
|VIRIN:
|200715-F-HQ196-1094
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.89 MB
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 31st CES conducts EOD training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
