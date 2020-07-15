A block of C4 is detonated for explosive ordnance disposal training purposes at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 15, 2020. EOD Airmen utilizes their own on-base range to conduct monthly training to stay up-to-date on requirements. EOD Airmen are trained to detect, disarm, detonate and dispose of explosive threats all around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 08:59 Photo ID: 6281917 VIRIN: 200715-F-HQ196-1128 Resolution: 3427x2286 Size: 4.66 MB Location: PORDENONE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st CES conducts EOD training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.