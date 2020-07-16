A British soldier lands on the Malmsheim landing zone during parachute operations in Stuttgart, Germany July 16, 2020. Personnel from Special Operations Command Europe, along with Australian, British, and German special operations forces, conducted joint airborne operations to maintain jump proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Kenneth G. Takada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 08:26 Photo ID: 6281905 VIRIN: 200716-A-VZ328-0595 Resolution: 4279x7607 Size: 2.28 MB Location: MALMSHEIM, BW, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Special Operations Command Europe Airborne Operations [Image 8 of 8], by Kenneth Takada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.