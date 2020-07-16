U.S. paratroopers assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) descend onto Malmsheim drop zone after jumping from a C-130 during an airborne operation in Stuttgart, Germany July 16, 2020. Personnel from SOCEUR, along with Australian, British, and German special operations forces, conducted joint airborne operations to maintain jump proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Kenneth G. Takada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 08:26 Photo ID: 6281899 VIRIN: 200716-A-VZ328-0213 Resolution: 7669x4314 Size: 2.76 MB Location: MALMSHEIM, BW, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Special Operations Command Europe Airborne Operations [Image 8 of 8], by Kenneth Takada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.