Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe Airborne Operations [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe Airborne Operations

    MALMSHEIM, BW, GERMANY

    07.16.2020

    Photo by Kenneth Takada 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. paratroopers assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) perform a static-line jump from a C-130 during an airborne operation in Stuttgart, Germany July 16, 2020. Personnel from SOCEUR, along with Australian, British, and German special operations forces, conducted joint airborne operations to maintain jump proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Kenneth G. Takada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 08:26
    Photo ID: 6281903
    VIRIN: 200716-A-VZ328-0449
    Resolution: 6198x4958
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: MALMSHEIM, BW, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Special Operations Command Europe Airborne Operations [Image 8 of 8], by Kenneth Takada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe Airborne Operations
    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe Airborne Operations
    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe Airborne Operations
    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe Airborne Operations
    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe Airborne Operations
    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe Airborne Operations
    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe Airborne Operations
    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe Airborne Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SOCEUR
    paratrooper
    airborne
    Special Operations Command Europe
    ArmyStrong
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT