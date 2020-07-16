U.S. Special Operations Command Europe Airborne Operations

U.S. paratroopers assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) perform a static-line jump from a C-130 during an airborne operation in Stuttgart, Germany July 16, 2020. Personnel from SOCEUR, along with Australian, British, and German special operations forces, conducted joint airborne operations to maintain jump proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Kenneth G. Takada)
