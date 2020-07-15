The Armed Services Blood Program at Fort Bliss, Texas, routinely hosts blood drives with their blood donation bus, as well as welcomes donations at the donor center located at 2489 Ricker Road, next to the Fort Bliss Army Community Service.

Date Taken: 07.15.2020
Bliss blood program faces supply shortage, begins testing for coronavirus antibodies, by Michelle Gordon