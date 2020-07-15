Bliss blood program faces supply shortage, begins testing for coronavirus antibodies

Sgt. Michael Furman, an Armed Services Blood Program technician, collects blood from Staff Sgt. Chris Frost with the 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment at Fort Bliss, Texas. Frost said he saw the blood donation bus parked at Freedom Crossing July 15 and he stopped to donate blood because he has blood type O negative, which he said is always in high demand. Frost said, “A few minutes of my time could mean the lifetime of somebody else because this blood is potentially on its way over to Afghanistan to save somebody’s life. So, a little bit of my time to save some of my brothers, I’m okay with it.”

