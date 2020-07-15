Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss blood program faces supply shortage, begins testing for coronavirus antibodies

    Bliss blood program faces supply shortage, begins testing for coronavirus antibodies

    EL PASO, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Michelle Gordon 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Michael Furman, an Armed Services Blood Program technician, collects blood from Staff Sgt. Chris Frost with the 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment at Fort Bliss, Texas. Frost said he saw the blood donation bus parked at Freedom Crossing July 15 and he stopped to donate blood because he has blood type O negative, which he said is always in high demand. Frost said, “A few minutes of my time could mean the lifetime of somebody else because this blood is potentially on its way over to Afghanistan to save somebody’s life. So, a little bit of my time to save some of my brothers, I’m okay with it.”

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bliss blood program faces supply shortage, begins testing for coronavirus antibodies [Image 4 of 4], by Michelle Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    Armed Services Blood Program
    blood donation
    Texas
    blood program
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 Antibodies

