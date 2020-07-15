Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bliss blood program faces supply shortage, begins testing for coronavirus antibodies [Image 2 of 4]

    Bliss blood program faces supply shortage, begins testing for coronavirus antibodies

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Michelle Gordon 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    A laboratory technician with the Armed Services Blood Program prepares blood donations to be sent for coronavirus antibody testing, July 15, 2020, at Fort Bliss, Texas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 13:43
    Photo ID: 6281228
    VIRIN: 200715-A-QV384-0877
    Resolution: 6877x4912
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bliss blood program faces supply shortage, begins testing for coronavirus antibodies [Image 4 of 4], by Michelle Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bliss blood program faces supply shortage, begins testing for coronavirus antibodies
    Bliss blood program faces supply shortage, begins testing for coronavirus antibodies
    Bliss blood program faces supply shortage, begins testing for coronavirus antibodies
    Bliss blood program faces supply shortage, begins testing for coronavirus antibodies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bliss blood program faces supply shortage, begins testing for coronavirus antibodies

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    Armed Services Blood Program
    blood donation
    Texas
    blood program
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 Antibodies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT