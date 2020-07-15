A laboratory technician with the Armed Services Blood Program prepares blood donations to be sent for coronavirus antibody testing, July 15, 2020, at Fort Bliss, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 13:43
|Photo ID:
|6281228
|VIRIN:
|200715-A-QV384-0877
|Resolution:
|6877x4912
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bliss blood program faces supply shortage, begins testing for coronavirus antibodies [Image 4 of 4], by Michelle Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bliss blood program faces supply shortage, begins testing for coronavirus antibodies
