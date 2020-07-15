To encourage blood donations, as well as assist current coronavirus patients with their recovery, the Armed Services Blood Program at Fort Bliss, Texas, recently started screening all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 13:43
|Photo ID:
|6281227
|VIRIN:
|200715-A-QV384-0852
|Resolution:
|6877x4912
|Size:
|7.35 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bliss blood program faces supply shortage, begins testing for coronavirus antibodies [Image 4 of 4], by Michelle Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bliss blood program faces supply shortage, begins testing for coronavirus antibodies
LEAVE A COMMENT