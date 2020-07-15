Bliss blood program faces supply shortage, begins testing for coronavirus antibodies

To encourage blood donations, as well as assist current coronavirus patients with their recovery, the Armed Services Blood Program at Fort Bliss, Texas, recently started screening all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

