USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

200719-N-RF825-1140 PHILPPINE SEA (July 19, 2020) From left, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Akizuki-class destroyer JS Teruzuki (DD 116), guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) steam in formation while conducting joint operations. The Reagan Carrier Strike Group is conducting operations with the JMSDF in support of regional stability and security. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the treaty of mutual cooperation and security between the United States and Japan. The United States and Japan have forged a relationship built on a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and regularly conduct exercises and operations to strengthen regional adherence to international norms. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

