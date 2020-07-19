Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Tarleton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200719-N-RF825-1112 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 19, 2020) From left, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Akizuki-class destroyer JS Teruzuki (DD 116), guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) steam in formation while conducting joint operations. The Reagan Carrier Strike Group is conducting operations with the JMSDF in support of regional stability and security. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the treaty of mutual cooperation and security between the United States and Japan. The United States and Japan have forged a relationship built on a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and regularly conduct exercises and operations to strengthen regional adherence to international norms. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2020
    Date Posted: 07.20.2020 16:02
    Photo ID: 6280435
    VIRIN: 200719-N-RF825-1112
    Resolution: 7206x4809
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

