200720-N-RF825-1014 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 20, 2020) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Coleman Kralis monitors the sea for contacts from an MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, currently deployed with the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2020 16:03
|Photo ID:
|6280439
|VIRIN:
|200720-N-RF825-1014
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
