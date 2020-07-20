USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200720-N-RF825-1014 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 20, 2020) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Coleman Kralis monitors the sea for contacts from an MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, currently deployed with the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

