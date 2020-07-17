3rd CAB Transfers Operation Atlantic Resolve Mission to 101st CAB

U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, participate in a transfer of authority ceremony July 17, 2020 at Illesheim, Germany. The 3rd Cmbt. Avn. Bde. transferred authority of the Operation Atlantic Resolve mission to 101st Cmbt. Avn. Bde., signifying the ongoing support of U.S. military operations to deter aggression, support multinational partners and Allies, and defend the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Clark/Released)

