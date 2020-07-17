Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd CAB Transfers Operation Atlantic Resolve Mission to 101st CAB [Image 3 of 5]

    3rd CAB Transfers Operation Atlantic Resolve Mission to 101st CAB

    ILLESHEIM, BY, GERMANY

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Clark 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    U.S. Army Col. Michael McFadden, commander, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, gives remarks during the transfer of authority ceremony between 3rd Cmbt. Avn. Bde. and 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, July 17, 2020 at Illesheim, Germany. McFadden commented on the positive influence the brigade had during its time in “11 different countries, allowing the U.S. Soldiers of this brigade to interact with and positively shape the opinions of distinguished leaders.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Clark)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd CAB Transfers Operation Atlantic Resolve Mission to 101st CAB [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Elizabeth Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

