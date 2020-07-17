Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd CAB Transfers Operation Atlantic Resolve Mission to 101st CAB [Image 4 of 5]

    3rd CAB Transfers Operation Atlantic Resolve Mission to 101st CAB

    ILLESHEIM, BY, GERMANY

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Clark 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, unfurl their unit's colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at Illesheim, Germany, July 17, 2020. The 101st Cmbt. Avn. Bde. received the mission of supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve from 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Clark/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.20.2020 02:30
    Photo ID: 6279776
    VIRIN: 200717-A-ZD574-002
    Resolution: 5049x3563
    Size: 10.52 MB
    Location: ILLESHEIM, BY, DE 
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd CAB Transfers Operation Atlantic Resolve Mission to 101st CAB [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Elizabeth Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

