U.S. Army Soldiers with 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, unfurl their unit's colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at Illesheim, Germany, July 17, 2020. The 101st Cmbt. Avn. Bde. received the mission of supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve from 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Clark/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2020 02:30
|Photo ID:
|6279776
|VIRIN:
|200717-A-ZD574-002
|Resolution:
|5049x3563
|Size:
|10.52 MB
|Location:
|ILLESHEIM, BY, DE
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd CAB Transfers Operation Atlantic Resolve Mission to 101st CAB [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Elizabeth Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
