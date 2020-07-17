3rd CAB Transfers Operation Atlantic Resolve Mission to 101st CAB

Photo By Sgt. Elizabeth Clark | U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and 101st...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Elizabeth Clark | U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, participate in a transfer of authority ceremony July 17, 2020 at Illesheim, Germany. The 3rd Cmbt. Avn. Bde. transferred authority of the Operation Atlantic Resolve mission to 101st Cmbt. Avn. Bde., signifying the ongoing support of U.S. military operations to deter aggression, support multinational partners and Allies, and defend the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elizabeth Clark/Released) see less | View Image Page

ILLESHEIM, Germany – 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, transferred authority of the Operation Atlantic Resolve mission to 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division on July 17, 2020 at Illesheim, Germany.

After supporting missions around Europe with multinational partners and Allies, the ceremony marked the end of 3rd Cmbt. Avn. Bde.’s 9-month rotation. It participated in 12 multinational exercises including Combined Resolve, Hawk Strike, and DEFENDER-Europe 2020.

“Over the last nine months, this unit has executed over 10,000 flight hours under all the adverse conditions Europe has to offer,” said Col. Michael McFadden, 3rd Cmbt. Avn. Bde. commander. He added the unit has executed over 900 hours of interoperability training with its NATO and coalition partners and Allies to include the United Kingdom, Greece, Macedonia, Switzerland, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Albania and Slovakia.

During its rotation, the 3rd Cmbt. Avn. Bde. positioned approximately 80 aircraft, including Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks, Boeing AH-64 Apaches, and Boeing CH-47 Chinooks, between Germany, Poland, Romania and Turkey. The assets allowed them to provide maneuverability to forces within Europe to participate in exercises, and for medical personnel and equipment to be moved across the continent to combat COVID-19.

“We took decisive, and well calculated measures to protect and secure our formation,” McFadden said. “By doing so, we never reduced operations.”

He said in addition to ensuring its deterrence mission succeeded, the brigade facilitated critical movement of personnel and equipment to combat the coronavirus.

The mission of a combat aviation brigade may look different in the current state of the coronavirus response, but its essential function of moving people and supplies around the European theater remains the same.

The 101st Cmbt. Avn. Bde. accepted responsibility for the mission during the transfer of authority ceremony. It is scheduled to applying its resources over the next nine months to maintain operational readiness.

“Our Soldiers are trained, lethal and motivated,” said Col. Travis Habhab, the 101st Cmbt. Avn. Bde. commander. “We are excited to make the most of our opportunities throughout Europe to deter threats, increase readiness with our partners and get better every day.”