BG-Poland Commander visits MND-NE

Ltc. Andrew Gallo, commander, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, received a Multinational Division North East plaque from Polish Army Maj. Gen. Krzysztof Motacki, commander, MND-NE during his visit Jul. 15 to the division headquarters in Elblag, Poland.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 14:40
|Photo ID:
|6276033
|VIRIN:
|200715-A-TL808-0002
|Resolution:
|3743x2811
|Size:
|752.55 KB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
