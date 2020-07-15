Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BG-Poland Commander visits MND-NE [Image 2 of 3]

    BG-Poland Commander visits MND-NE

    POLAND

    07.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    HQ Multinational Division North East

    Ltc. Andrew Gallo, commander, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, received a Multinational Division North East plaque from Polish Army Maj. Gen. Krzysztof Motacki, commander, MND-NE during his visit Jul. 15 to the division headquarters in Elblag, Poland.

    Incoming eFP Commander visits MND-NE
    BG-Poland Commander visits MND-NE
    eFP Battlegroup Poland command team visits Division headquarters

    TAGS

    NATO
    Polish Army
    USAREUR
    2CR
    eFP battlegroup Commander
    MNDNE
    eFP Battlegroup Poland

