    Incoming eFP Commander visits MND-NE [Image 1 of 3]

    Incoming eFP Commander visits MND-NE

    POLAND

    07.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    HQ Multinational Division North East

    U.S. Army Ltc. Jeffery Higgins, commander, 2nd Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, incoming commander of NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland received a Multinational Division North East plaque from Polish Army Maj. Gen. Krzysztof Motacki, commander, MND-NE during his visit Jul. 15 to the division headquarters in Elblag, Poland.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incoming eFP Commander visits MND-NE [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    eFP
    USAREUR
    2CR
    MNDNE
    Battlegroup Poland

