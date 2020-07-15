eFP Battlegroup Poland command team visits Division headquarters

The outgoing and incoming command team of the enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland visited Multinational Division North East in Elblag, Poland, Jul. 15. The visit took place a day ahead of the Battlegroups Transfer of Authority between the U.S. Army unit, 3rd Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment and 2nd Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment. This visit allowed the incoming and outgoing team to discuss issues with the Commander and staff of NATO’s Multinational Division North East.

