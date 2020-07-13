Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alpha Company Swim Qualification [Image 6 of 6]

    Alpha Company Swim Qualification

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, jumps off the dive for life during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 13, 2020. The dive prepared recruits to safely exit a ship in case of severe damaged. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 14:59
    Photo ID: 6276032
    VIRIN: 200713-M-HX572-1232
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Swim Qualification [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alpha Company Swim Qualification
    Alpha Company Swim Qualification
    Alpha Company Swim Qualification
    Alpha Company Swim Qualification
    Alpha Company Swim Qualification
    Alpha Company Swim Qualification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    San Diego
    MCRD
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT