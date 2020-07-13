A recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, swims across the pool during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 13, 2020. As a graduation requirement, recruits had to perform various swim exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 14:59
|Photo ID:
|6276024
|VIRIN:
|200713-M-HX572-1101
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, Alpha Company Swim Qualification [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
